The lawn of Church of St. Patrick Edina, 6820 St. Patrick’s Lane, will host a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
The church, along with Peterson Music and Events, will present the musical group Two Girls & A Boyd with Richard Kriehn.
Attendees are invited to grab some friends, neighbors, a blanket, lawn chair, picnic basket and enjoy the show, the third and last of Church of St. Patrick’s Summer Concert Series.
The concert will include covers of artists such as Adele, Indigo Girls, James Taylor, Little Big Town, Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt and Neil Young.
Veterans of stage and studio, Two Girls & A Boyd uses complex vocal harmonies to create an exciting and upbeat live musical experience. The original trio of vocalists – Minnesota Music Hall of Famer Mary Jane Alm, Aimée Lee and guitarist-vocalist Boyd Lee – performed for the first time under this name in late 2016, to immediate critical acclaim.
Shortly thereafter, vocalist and mandolin guru Richard Kriehn, of A Prairie Home Companion fame, joined the group, which prides itself on creative, unique arrangements of familiar (and some not-so-familiar) songs.
Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
The Summer Concert Series was born out of a passion to continue to extend a welcome to the Edina community and beyond, according to a church press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.