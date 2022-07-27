The filing period for those who wish to run for Edina City Council or the Edina School Board will open Tuesday, Aug. 2, and close on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m.

The council terms of Kevin Staunton and Ron Anderson will expire in January 2023. Edina voters will elect two council members on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The winning candidates will begin their tenure on the council on Jan. 2, 2023.

