The filing period for those who wish to run for Edina City Council or the Edina School Board will open Tuesday, Aug. 2, and close on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m.
The council terms of Kevin Staunton and Ron Anderson will expire in January 2023. Edina voters will elect two council members on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The winning candidates will begin their tenure on the council on Jan. 2, 2023.
For the council race, a notarized “Affidavit of Candidacy” form must be filed within that time period with Edina’s city clerk, Sharon Allison. To file, call 952-826-0408 or email sallison@edinamn.gov to make an appointment. There is a $5 filing fee.
A special election to fill the vacant Edina School Board seat following the exit of Leny Wallen-Friedman will also take place Nov. 8. The elected candidate will remain in the seat until what would have been the end of Wallen-Friedman’s term, Dec. 31, 2023.
Until the election, board-appointed David Goldstein will serve as an interim member. The elected candidate will begin their tenure once results are certified, according to a district news release.
For the board election, a notarized “affidavit of candidacy” form must be filed in the office of the school district clerk located in room 336 of the District Office, 5701 Frontage Road W., along with a $2 filing fee.
For more information on election filings, go to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at trimurl.co/tbilws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.