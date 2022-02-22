r-dap

The Richfield Disability Advocacy Partnership (R-DAP) will hold its monthly meeting virtually on Zoom, 5-7 p.m., Feb. 23.

R-DAP meets once each month to discuss issues that affect people with disabilities in Richfield.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit tinyurl.com/35kfnbne. The meeting ID is 878 5121 9163.

If you don’t have a computer, call 312-626-6799

For more information, call or text Judy Moe at 612-386-2638.

