Starting June 1, concerts will be held 7 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays in the Maetzold Amphitheater at the south end of Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S.
The Edina Model Yacht Club will host the 29th-annual Parade of Boats, featuring radio-controlled boats of all types and sizes, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
The Maetzold Amphitheater will begin hosting Movies in the Park at sunset Thursday, June 17. The city encourages attendees to bring a blanket, chairs and snacks that evening to watch “Playing with Fire,” a family comedy about a special team of firefighters who become responsible for three wild siblings, according to a city press release. Other films in this free series include “Trolls World Tour” (June 24), “Tom and Jerry” (July 8) and “The Goonies” (July 29). Movies in the Park will be held at sunset on Thursdays through Aug. 12.
The Centennial Lakes Farmers Market is also back this summer. Vendors will set up along the walkways leading north and south from Hughes Pavilion 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays June 10 through Sept. 30. Products will vary weekly, but attendees can expect fresh-from-the-farm produce, bread, honey, jams, salsas, flowers and more.
“I am so excited to welcome everyone back to the park for the summer. We have a schedule full of music, fun and food for all,” said Laura Fulton, Centennial Lakes Park assistant manager. “It is great to know the steps taken over the past year have allowed us to plan a summer where we can all safely get together and enjoy being outside.”
The park is also the site of the annual Edina Fall Into the Arts Festival, which will held Sept. 11-12. The event is sponsored by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund.
Free parking is available for all events. If anyone is feeling ill, they should stay home, the city said. To learn more or find schedules for all the events, visit centenniallakespark.com or call 952-833-9580.
