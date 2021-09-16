Fare for All, a program of The Food Group, purchases fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meats in bulk and passes on the savings to anyone interested in stretching their food budget.
Save on groceries at any of the 32 locations. The sale to be held in Richfield is one of 32 sites, and will feature a first-ever meat pack including all Minnesota-raised proteins. The meat packs will be offered during September.
The sale will take place at Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave. The next sale is Tuesday, Sept. 21, 3-5 p.m. (no pre-registration).
Fare for All is a community-based program, open to all.
For additional information, visit fareforall.org or follow on Facebook @fareforall.
Sales are subject to change, which may be last minute. Stay in touch via the Facebook page, or by calling 763-450-3880.
