Edina residents can head into spring with packed calendars thanks to the family-friendly events and entertainment scheduled to begin in March.
The Edinborough Park indoor amphitheater kicks off the spring event season with free music, stories, puppets, dancing and nature at noon every Thursday from Thursday, March 5, to Thursday, May 14. Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle and Jam; The Jolly Pops and magicians are a few of the acts ready to entertain each week. Details and updates are available at EdinboroughPark.com.
The season continues with the Princess Ball, an enchanting evening from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Braemar Golf Course Clubhouse. Dinner, dancing, a professional photo and royal fun are included. Children ages 3-8 and their special adult-date should dress in their best royal attire and register before event day.
Small but mighty superheroes ages 3-8 can freshen up their skills at a training and partake in brunch and games at Superhero Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Braemar Golf Course Courtyard. Superhero costumes and preregistration are encouraged.
Let imaginations run wild during a movie and playtime at Edinborough Park. The 2019 version of “The Lion King” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” are a few of the movies scheduled in March and April. Visit EdinboroughPark.com for admission prices and answers to frequently asked questions.
Residents can get moving after hibernating all winter by signing up for the Step-To-It Challenge beginning Wednesday, April 1. Edina will compete against other local communities in this fun and free four-week event designed for everyone and all abilities. Register at steptoit.org.
Kids can explore fire trucks, police cars, snowplows, buses and more at Vehicle Day 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 2, at the Southdale Center parking lot. This is a free event, and no registration is required.
A full-size petting zoo, pony rides, art table, face painting and kid-friendly music will be part of Barnyard Babies from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 9, at Rosland Park. No registration is required; admission cost is $5 per child.
To learn more about family-friendly spring events, visit EdinaMN.gov/parks or call 952-826-0367.
