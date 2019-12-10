Families can ring in 2020 without staying up late at the annual Pre-New Year’s Eve Party 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave. S.
This celebration provides a way for children to celebrate the new year with their parents yet still leave the adults free on New Year’s Eve.
“The Pre-New Year’s Eve Party is always a highlight of the year at Edinborough Park,” said Assistant Manager Dawn Beitel. “Kids have so much fun doing the countdown and dancing and playing.”
The event includes dancing to a kids’ DJ inside the Great Hall, a photo booth to capture memories of the night and full access to Adventure Peak to climb, slide and play. Kids get a party hat at the door, and noisemakers are handed out shortly before the big 7 p.m. countdown to the New Year. Concessions will be available with a limited menu.
Adults get in free with paid child admission, which is $11.50. Register by Sunday, Dec. 29, to save $1 per child admission. Early registration is recommended, as space will be limited on the evening of the party. Memberships and passes are not accepted for this special event.
Registration can be done online at EdinboroughPark.com or by stopping by the park.
Registration at the door begins at 5 p.m. the day of the event. The park is closed to all other guests beginning at 4 p.m.
For more information on Edinborough Park or the Pre-New Year’s Eve Party, call Edinborough Park at 952-833-9540 or visit EdinboroughPark.com.
