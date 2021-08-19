Online registration for fall and winter park and recreation activities begins noon Monday, Aug. 23, at edinaparks.com for Edina residents. Registration for those who live outside Edina begins noon Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The Parks & Recreation Department will offer activities and classes, including golf and skating lessons, youth sports, preschool programs and activities for all ages. Residents will receive a copy of the Activities Directory in their mailboxes outlining programs and activities, or they can view it online anytime at edinaparks.com.
The Edina Parks & Recreation Department is providing a new way to sign up for programs, classes, trips and events. The new system will allow for a more intuitive and easier-to-use experience for participants, according to a city press release. Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17, the new registration site will be viewable to browse and set up an account.
Because a new system will be used, participants must create a new account to register for fall/winter programming even if they have signed up for programs in the past.
Steps to create an account:
• Visit edinaparks.com and select the “Register for Activities” button.
• Select the “Login/Create Your Account” on the upper left, then click the button to “Create Your Account.” On mobile devices, select “Account” in the upper right and click “Sign Up.”
• Select “Individual” to create an account for one person and their family.
• For the account information, use the adult who will be in charge of the account.
• Add family members, including their date of birth.
• Make changes or updates any time by logging in and click the “Account” button in the upper left.
Those in need of financial assistance are encouraged by the city to apply for the Connect Card or Edina Give and Go programs; see the “Scholarships” page at edinaparks.com.
To learn about activity offerings added during the fall and winter, sign up for email updates by selecting the recreation facility or general parks email list at edinamn.gov/cityextra.
