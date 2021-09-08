After taking last year off due to the pandemic, the Edina Fall Into the Arts Festival returns to Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., this September.
Admission to the festival is free, with hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. More than 6,000 spaces of free parking are available around the park. Additional free parking is available to the north and south of the park.
“We are excited to welcome people back to the Fall Into the Arts festival this year,” said Festival Executive Director Susan Tarnowski. “We have some absolutely exquisite artists in one of the most beautiful settings for an art fair – Centennial Lakes Park. Attendees will be able to sample our wide variety of food options and it will be wonderful to be enjoying the arts together as a community.”
About 225 art and food vendors will be participating in the festival this year, representing a wide variety of mediums and styles. Categories include two-dimensional, sculpture, wearable, wood, pottery, mixed media, photography, fine crafts, glass and jewelry.
Visitors to the fair are strongly encouraged to wear masks while in attendance, whether indoors or outside.
Additionally, handwashing stations will be located throughout the park; additionally, first aid personnel will be on site.
Regulations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health will be followed, Tarnowski said.
Proceeds from the Fall Into the Arts Festival benefit the Edina Crime Prevention Fund, which contributes to many police programs and services, including the K-9 Unit, Motorcycle Unit, Police Explorers and Night to Unite. The fund also offers reward money for information leading to arrests for serious crimes. The Festival
also benefits Centennial Lakes Park and the Edina Art Center.
For more information on the festival, visit edinafallintothearts.com or contact Tarnowski at 952-903-5782.
