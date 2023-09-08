The end of summer marks the return of St. Boni’s Fall Festival, which will be held this weekend in Bloomington.

The 52nd annual festival begins 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Community, 901 W. 90th St., with a parade that circles the church property.

  

