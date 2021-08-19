Fairview announced to employees Aug. 2 that flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are considered a workplace requirement for all employees and providers across the M Health Fairview system. This includes Edina’s M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
“As a healthcare system and organization deeply rooted in our community, it’s our responsibility to protect the wellbeing of our teams, provide a safe and healthy environment for those we serve, and to set an example for our neighbors. Research overwhelmingly shows that getting a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine dramatically reduces your chances of spreading disease, experiencing severe illness and, potentially, death,” said a memo signed by Laura Reed, executive vice president, chief nursing executive and chief operating officer; and Mark Welton, chief medical officer.
The deadline for employees to receive the annual flu and the COVID-19 vaccines is Sunday, Oct. 31, and receiving both vaccines is a condition of continued employment with Fairview. Fairview is developing a medical and religious accommodation process, and expects to retain all employees, according to a press release.
Welton and Reed said to employees, “We’re proud of these efforts. This new workplace requirement will ensure we are serving our patients to our best ability, and demonstrating the leadership our community expects from a leading healthcare organization.”
