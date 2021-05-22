An exhibit and games featuring the American bison are planned this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.
The hide and other bison parts will be on display 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.
The exhibit will detail how each part of a bison was used by Native people to create more than 50 different articles and food items. Bison bingo games will feature bison-themed prizes.
The program will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Weather updates will be provided through the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
Info: tr.im/pondhouse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.