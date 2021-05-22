An exhibit and games featuring the American bison are planned this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.

The hide and other bison parts will be on display 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

The exhibit will detail how each part of a bison was used by Native people to create more than 50 different articles and food items. Bison bingo games will feature bison-themed prizes.

The program will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Weather updates will be provided through the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Info: tr.im/pondhouse

