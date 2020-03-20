Those planning to travel to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from April through October are being advised to plan for major roadwork and detours.
Eastbound Highway 5 will be closed from April until late July, while westbound Highway 5 will be closed from August until October. Additionally, bridges and ramps to and from westbound Highway 5, where Highway 62/55 crosses, will be closed the month of July. However, the eastbound Highway 62/55 ramp to westbound Highway 5 will remain open.
The disruptions near the airport extend beyond Highway 5. Eastbound Interstate 494 will experience weekend closures between the Minnesota River Bridge in Mendota Heights and Third Avenue in St. Paul, but the schedule for the closures is yet to be confirmed.
The Interstate 35-E and Interstate 494 interchange will be under construction April through October, resulting in lane restrictions and ramp closures.
MnDOT is advising people traveling to the airport to plan an extra hour for the trip, or to consider other travel options like light rail to make the trip more predictable.
All closure dates are tentative and weather-permitting. Visit AroundtheAirpot.com for up-to-date closure maps and travel tools.
