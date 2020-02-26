Two Wisconsin artists who incorporate everyday objects into their ceramic installations to examine and investigate the role such items play in society and pop culture are featured in a new gallery exhibit in Bloomington.
The “Objects in Flux” exhibit runs through March 27 in the Inez Greenberg Gallery of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
Artists Craig Clifford utilizes commercial plaster molds to create items such as teacups, serving pieces and figurines that are layered together to create assemblages – a kind of collage in clay.
Likewise, Debbie Kupinsky recreates common, everyday items in clay as a way to explore how objects can be carriers of meaning, memories and nostalgia in different ways to different people.
Clifford received his B.F.A. from California State University Long Beach in 2000 and his M.F.A. from Louisiana State University in 2003. He exhibits his work nationally and internationally and has been included in the 2007 and 2009 World Ceramic Biennial in South Korea. He has taught ceramics and art at California State University Long Beach, University of Southern California and Mississippi Valley State University. He is currently the head of the ceramics program at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Kupinsky received her B.F.A. from the Kansas City Art Institute and her M.F.A. from Louisiana State University. She has been a resident artist at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, The Appalachian Center for Crafts in Smithville, Tennessee, and the Arts in Industry program at Kohler in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She is an assistant professor in sculpture at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, and maintains a studio in Appleton, Wisconsin.
The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-10 p.m. Sundays. A panel discussion will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Info: tr.im/current
