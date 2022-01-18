Each year, through the Virginia McKnight Binger Unsung Hero Awards, the McKnight Foundation and the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits honor four change agents who exemplify the critical work of building strong communities.
Among this year’s four honorees is Richfield resident Ruth Evangelista, the founder of La Red Latina de Educación Temprana (The Latino Early Child Care Provider Network).
In 2013, a mother caring for her own children and others from the neighborhood approached Evangelista, who started talking with the other caregivers. Evangelista worked with them to identify their needs and created La Red to find ways to meet them. Under her leadership, La Red now provides support and education for caregivers, including nutrition best practices, resources for meeting children’s unique needs, cultural and linguistic trainings, and guidance on adhering to state and federal laws.
Among the reasons for being honored is her work as a tireless advocate for community caregivers, working with the government to recognize them as an essential part of the early childhood network.
The foundation wrote of Evangelista: “She helped to stop the mass displacement of over 1,000 primarily low-income, immigrant and BIPOC renters in Richfield during the pandemic, and has been a powerful organizer for affordable housing policies.”
Evangelista said she has a simple vision for quality childcare: “Happy and educated children. If you have a healthy and educated community, everyone wins.”
