An exhibit showcasing Eucharistic miracles from around the world will be on display this weekend at a Bloomington church.

The photos of Carlos Acutis will be on display 1-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Saint Bonaventure Catholic Community, 901 E. 90th St.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments