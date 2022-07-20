Edina Public Schools’ district website has been recognized with an Award of Excellence in the publications and digital media category by the National School Public Relations Association, according to a district news release.
The new website launched on Oct. 20, 2021, and includes 12 subdomains, one for each school and several programs, as well as an employee intranet. The district Communications Department worked with a new content management vendor, Finalsite, to develop the site and page design, content migration and training of website editors. The new website was intended to create a more visual user experience with improved navigation and serve as the information hub for current and prospective families, the news release said.
Members of the communications team are Josh Fremder and Molly Heimel, communications specialists; Jordan Johnson, former communications specialist; and Mary Woitte, director.
Entries for the 2022 National School Public Relations Association Awards were judged within an entry category only against those from organizations of a similar type and size. Each entry was judged on the overall excellence of the entry as well as its quality compared to other entries in the category.
The Award of Excellence is the top award in each category, the release noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.