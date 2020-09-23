More than 86% of Edina students who took AP tests last spring scored 3 or higher, which is consistent with scores over the past four years despite challenges presented by COVID-19. A score of 3 or higher on an AP test is accepted for credit by most colleges and universities.
Of the 1,176 Edina students who took AP exams, 507 earned recognition in four categories, with some students qualifying for more than one category:
• 68 National AP Scholars, honoring students with an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more exams
• 254 AP Scholars with Distinction, honoring students with an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams
• 86 AP Scholars with Honor, honoring students with an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams
• 167 AP Scholars, honoring students with scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams.
Last spring, Edina students took a total of 2,215 AP exams in many core subjects as well as 2-D art and design, environmental design, human geography, music theory, psychology, and language and culture exams for Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, German and French. Students tested in 31 different subjects in all.
AP classes finished the year in a distance learning model following the outbreak of COVID-19. Likewise, the College Board quickly implemented a new online AP testing platform.
“This is a testament to our AP teachers, who successfully prepared and supported students as all adapted to a radically different learning model and testing format,” said Debra Richards, the district’s coordinator of gifted and talented education.
