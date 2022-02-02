Edina Public Schools announced the hiring of Sonya Sailer as its director of human resources. Sailer is currently the human resources director at Waconia Public Schools, a position she has held for nearly 14 years, according to a district news release.
In her current position in Waconia, Sailer oversees all aspects of staff recruitment, selection and orientation. In the district, she works to attract, hire and retain top talent.
She also manages the selection and administration of insurance benefit programs and serves as the district’s chief contract negotiator for all groups of employees. She founded and is currently a member of the Waconia district’s Cultural Competency Committee.
In addition to in-district duties, Sailer is the current president of the Minnesota Association of School Personnel Administrators. She is an adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota, where she teaches, develops and organizes a course called “Leaders in Human Resources Administration.”
She is a licensed Minnesota attorney with knowledge of state and federal law, the news release said.
Sailer holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from Concordia University in St. Paul, and a juris doctor from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul. She will begin her role in the district Feb. 22.
