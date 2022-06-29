Edina Public Schools has hired Jody Remsing as the district’s next director of student support services. She is currently special services director at Wayzata Public Schools, a position she has held for five years, according to a district news release.
In her current position, Remsing oversees administration of services to students in areas including special education, English learners, health services, mental health and Section 504. She supervises six district-wide administrators, serves on the Superintendent’s Cabinet, and acts in an advisory capacity to the School Board regarding programming and policies on special services.
While in the Wayzata school district, Remsing was also responsible for the development and implementation of a transition program for learners aged 18-21. Remsing currently oversees the program, which opened in 2019.
Prior to working for the Wayzata school district, Remsing served as special education supervisor in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Public Schools for three years, and special education coordinator in Eastern Carver County Public Schools for two years. In those positions, she provided program development, analysis and use of program data and formed parent-community relationships. Remsing began her career in education as a special education teacher, providing case management and instruction to students with mild, moderate, and severe developmental and cognitive disabilities, the news release said.
Remsing holds a bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, a juris doctor from Hamline University School of Law, and a director of special education licensure from St. Mary’s University. She was previously a private practice attorney, and held positions in Ramsey and Hennepin County District Courts.
Remsing will begin her tenure with Edina Public Schools July 1, following the retirement of the current director of student support services, Jeff Jorgensen.
