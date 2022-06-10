Edina Public Schools has hired Matthew Flugum to serve as the next digital learning coordinator. He brings to the district seven years of experience in technology and curricular leadership, a district news release said.
Flugum is currently the teaching and learning coordinator at Tri-City United Public Schools, a district that includes Montgomery, Lonsdale and Le Center. In his five years in this position, Flugum has coordinated K-12 curriculum resources and review for several curricular areas, combining personalized learning support and effective digital learning.
Flugum also coordinated the planning and implementation of a district-wide technology integration and the expansion of educator capacity to select and implement targeted digital tools for student learning, the news release said.
Prior to that position, Flugum served Tri-City for two years as the digital learning specialist and was co-leader of the Digital Learning Task Force, which designed the district’s digital learning plan. Flugum began his career in education as a junior and senior high school English teacher for 10 years.
Flugum holds a bachelor’s degree in communication arts and literature from Winona State University, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Flugum will fill the position vacated by Mike Walker, who is retiring. He will begin his tenure in Edina on June 13.
