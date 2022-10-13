The Edina Lions have announced the opening of their annual Peace Poster Contest.
Encouraging students to creatively express what peace means to them, the contest has a division for students between the ages of 11 and 13, and another for students under 11. The contest allows students to share their unique images of peace with others, with the goal of greater tolerance and international understanding.
The contest for students age 11-13 is part of the Lions International Peace Poster Contest. The Edina winner will compete at the Lions District level, which is Hennepin County. The district winner will compete at the multiple district level, which is all of Minnesota and parts of two Canadian Provinces. That winner will compete at the international level.
The Edina Lions will give a $50 gift card to the winner of each of the Edina contests.
The rules of the contest are as follows:
• The contest’s theme is “Lead With Compassion.”
• The contest is open to students who will be 11, 12, 13 or under 11 on Nov. 15, 2022.
• Artwork must be no smaller than 3-by-20 inches, and no larger than 20-by-24 inches.
• One entry is allowed per student, and each entry must be the work of one student
• All artwork must be the individual student’s original creation.
• All media is accepted.
• Three dimensional entries are not accepted. Nothing may be glued, stapled or attached in any way.
• The use of lettering or numbering on the front of the poster is not allowed. Signatures should be on the back of the poster.
• All artwork should be done on flexible material so it can be rolled for shipping in a mailing tube. All entries must be submitted by Nov. 14. Entries can be submitted to Lion Ray Moonen, 952-201-7031.
All entries will be on display at the Edina Senior Center for the month of December.
The Edina Lions have been amazed at the talent and creativity of Edina students in the past and expect this to occur again, said a press release announcing the contest. The Lions would like to see as many posters as possible.
