isla open house

Enrollment for the 2023-24 academic year opened Nov. 1 at the International Spanish Language Academy in Edina, and a Parent Information Night is slated for Dec. 6 when families and learn more about the Spanish immersion, International Baccalaureate World School.

 Photo submitted

Information Night planned Dec. 6

Enrollment for the 2023-24 academic year opened Nov. 1 at the International Spanish Language Academy in Edina, and a Parent Information Night is slated for Dec. 6 when families and learn more about the Spanish immersion, International Baccalaureate World School.

Load comments