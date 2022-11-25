Information Night planned Dec. 6
Enrollment for the 2023-24 academic year opened Nov. 1 at the International Spanish Language Academy in Edina, and a Parent Information Night is slated for Dec. 6 when families and learn more about the Spanish immersion, International Baccalaureate World School.
The Information Night is geared toward incoming kindergarten families, but those who are interested in applying to enter some of the limited openings in the upper grades are welcome as well. The best availability is in second and third grades at the charter school. Food and drinks will be served at the Information Night, which will run 6-7:30 p.m. at 5350 78th St. W.
Call 952-746-6020 or email info@isla.school to RSVP.
ISLA moved from Minnetonka to Edina in fall 2021. This is the second academic year at the new school, which is operating with full use of the site as a new green space was completed over the summer and some classrooms were renovated for expanded offerings in line with ISLA’s growth model.
In the coming years, the school will add additional sections in the K-6 program to realize the full utilization of the building where nearly all classrooms have large banks of windows to let in plenty of natural light.
Due to the growth model, ISLA has limited openings in second and third grades for 2022-23, along with its expanded El Nido (The Nest) Spanish immersion pre-kindergarten program for ages 3-5 that opened in 2021.
“In the upper grades, the school is able to accept students who have Spanish language background either from another school or speaking Spanish at home,” ISLA Executive Director Jeremy Perrin said. “For the pre-K program through first grade, there is no Spanish experience needed.”
ISLA is a free public school that can accept students from throughout the metro area. Most students live in the surrounding cities of Minnetonka, Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Minneapolis, Eden Prairie and Bloomington.
ISLA’s program is full-immersion with all classes being taught in Spanish, including the specialist areas of physical education, art, music and Exploracion (a STEM concepts course). The school has native Spanish speakers in the early grades, so children have a keen sense of dialect and pronunciation when they are acquiring the language.
There is also an annual crew of new Language Ambassadors – college age or beyond young people from Spanish speaking countries such as Spain, Peru and Brazil – who come to ISLA to work for the year as academic assistants.
The LA’s – there are nine this year – live with host families and bring their unique cultural perspectives and learning support to the classroom, along with extracurricular activities they plan and organize, such as in dance, theater, and science.
“There are so many features of our program that make it unique, and that attracts parents to give this wonderful gift of a bilingual education to their children,” Perrin said.
The full-immersion paired with the IB Learner Profile framework of inquiry aims to equip students with a global perspective that empowers them to take what they’ve learned and solve problems in the real world.
The program is delivering results. ISLA students have consistently outperformed neighboring districts on Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment tests of math, reading and science, which are administered in English.
ISLA students celebrated its results on the 2022 National Spanish Examinations for U.S. sixth- through 12-graders.
Despite being among the youngest students to participate, half of ISLA’s sixth-graders earned medals with one gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze. Another 21 students earned honorable mention.
ISLA is also ranked at the 24th best elementary school in Minnesota by Niche 2022 rankings. It received an A+ for teachers and A for academics, as well.
Perrin said the addition of the fee-based pre-kindergarten program brings a full circle approach to immersion education.
“Having the El Nido children in the building brings a new energy to the school,” Perrin said. “We have collaborative programs in the school where all of us are learning from each other.”
In addition to the new green space and classrooms, this will be the first year with full use of a new gymnasium, media center, and many collaborative spaces.
“We are looking forward to see what the staff and students can accomplish this year in these new spaces,” Perrin said.
To schedule a tour, contact the school through its website at isla.school, call 952-746-6020 or email info@isla.school.
