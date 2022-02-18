The city of Edina’s Energy & Environment Commission is looking for residents to help coordinate its Green Business Recognition program and examine local plastic bag regulations, according to a city news release.
“Green Business Volunteers” would conduct outreach with local businesses to promote the program, recruit new business participation and check in with businesses on their work to positively impact the environment.
“The Commission is looking for outgoing individuals interested in helping with the City’s sustainability goals and talking with local business owners, explaining the Green Business Recognition program requirements and benefits,” the city’s Sustainability Manager, Grace Hancock, said in the news release. Hancock is also the staff liaison to the commission.
In addition to these volunteers, the commission is looking for residents to be part of a new working group that will inform the Edina City Council later this year on a direction to take regarding plastic bag regulations.
Volunteers would likely meet on a monthly basis and work individually one to three hours per month on research and writing. The working group is expected to complete its work by the end of the year.
“Many Edina residents have voiced their concern about the environmental impacts of plastic bags. They have also shared their desire to ban plastic bags because of their negative impact both in the form of litter and greenhouse gas emissions,” Hancock said.
“In 2017, the Commission conducted initial research on plastic bag management to inform City Council. This new working group will build on that report and evaluate the pros and cons of any plastic bag policy for the Commission to put forth a recommendation to the City Council.”
To apply for one of the working groups, go to edinamn.gov/volunteer. Applications are due Feb. 28. Appointments will be made at the commission’s March meeting.
