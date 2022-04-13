Students from Highlands Elementary School were recently recognized for their STEM skills as winners of the 2021-22 ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge, according to a news release.
The program, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a yearlong project put on by the Minnesota Zoo. It challenges students in elementary, middle and high school across the state to think of solutions to real-life, zoo-based scenarios.
By participating in the program, students expand their math, science, engineering and creativity skills throughout the program and share their ideas in a year-end presentation, the news release said.
This year’s project saw teams from 46 schools, including one from Hawaii. The zoo selected the top projects to advance to the exhibition round, where teams presented their projects to a panel of judges, which is comprised of zoo staff, engineers from Flint Hills Resources and other STEM professionals.
The top three projects at the elementary, middle and high school levels were awarded at the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge Exhibitions this month. Teams were also awarded prizes for the conservation, innovation, teamwork and zookeeper categories, the news release said.
This year’s challenge prompted students to either create a wolf habitat expansion or an enrichment solution for gray wolves at the zoo. Students were evaluated based on research, uniqueness, plans for implementation and overall presentation.
Highlands Elementary School’s student team, led by Cara Rieckenberg, won third place in the exhibit design award for the Minnesota Wolf Ridge Habitat project.
“We are incredibly proud of the dedicated students and teachers who participated in this year’s ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge,” John Frawley, director of the Minnesota Zoo and president of the Minnesota Zoo Foundation, said in the news release. “The challenge fosters creativity, innovation, and critical thinking, and helps kids envision STEM careers that involve caring for animals and working to support wildlife conservation.”
For a full list of winning projects, visit the ZOOMS webpage at trimurl.co/4K21mY.
