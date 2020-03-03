According to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State, Democratic-Farmer-Labor voters in Bloomington and Richfield House Districts have cast their ballots in favor of Joe Biden.
Biden, a former vice president and U.S. Senator from Delaware, is leading U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in all four House Districts, with the closest tally between the two in District 63B.
Republican voters received ballots that provided a write-in option in addition to Pres. Donald Trump.
The data reported on the Secretary of State website is parsed by congressional district, Minnesota House District and county. The DFL results by House District include the vote total and percent of votes cast for Biden, Sanders, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York.
The results include all precincts in each House District as of 10 p.m.
House District 49B: Biden, 4040 (44.52%); Sanders, 2064 (22.75%); Warren, 1239 (13.65%); Bloomberg, 976 (10.76%); Gabbard 15 (0.17%)
District 49B includes precincts in Bloomington, Edina, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
House District 50A: Biden, 2537 (36.31%); Sanders, 2269 (32.47%); Warren, 1145 (16.39%); Bloomberg, 598 (8.56%); Gabbard 27 (0.39%)
District 50A is composed of precincts entirely within Bloomington.
House District 50B: Biden, 2884 (40.53%); Sanders, 2223 (31.24%); Warren, 931 (13.08%); Bloomberg, 592 (8.32%); Gabbard 20 (0.28%)
District 50B is composed of precincts in Bloomington and Richfield.
House District 63B: Biden, 3968 (32.63%); Sanders, 3801 (31.26%); Warren, 3253 (26.75%); Bloomberg, 632 (5.20%); Gabbard 24 (0.24%)
District 63B is composed of precincts in Richfield and Minneapolis.
Republican ballots
Of the Republican ballots cast in House District 49B, Trump received 944 of 981 votes, with 37 votes going to write-in candidates.
For the Republican ballots cast in House District 50A, 598 of 624 were cast for Trump, with 26 ballots containing write-in votes.
Republican voters in House District 50B have cast 951 of 982 votes for Trump, with 31 votes going to write-in candidates.
In House District 63B Trump received 455 of 469 votes cast, with 14 ballots containing write-in votes.
