There will be at least one new member of Bloomington’s City Council and School Board in 2022.
The filing period for local elections ended Aug. 10, and there are plenty of hopefuls on each ballot.
There are three candidates in the only citywide City Council race. Councilmember Nathan Coulter is seeking reelection, and is challenged by Paul King and Ricardo Oliva.
There are four candidates seeking the city’s District 3 seat. Councilmember Jack Baloga is not seeking reelection. The candidates to replace him are David Clark, Lona Dallessandro, Kevin Heinen and Laura Hunt. Larry Frost, who had filed for the seat, withdrew from the race by the Aug. 12 deadline for pulling out.
Four candidates are also vying for the District 4 seat. Councilmember Patrick Martin is seeking reelection, and is being challenged by Angella Coil, Victor Rivas and Becky Strohmeier.
There are no primary elections for city council races this year, as the outcome will be determined through ranked-choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting, will allow voters to rank their choices for each seat on the City Council ballot. On election night, first-choice votes are counted. If no candidate has more than 50% of the votes, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Voters who picked the eliminated candidate as their first choice have their second-choice vote counted instead. The process repeats until one candidate has a majority.
Four School Board seats are up for election this fall, and 10 candidates have filed.
Seats held by board members Beth Beebe, Tom Bennett, Jim Sorum and Dawn Steigauf are up for election. Three of the incumbents have filed for reelection, while Sorum announced he will not seek reelection.
Filing for the board alongside the incumbents are Matthew Dymoke, Kat Eggers, Marquisha Fulford, Dani Indovino Cawley, Natalie Marose, Patricia Riley and Jeff Salovich.
The School Board does not have a primary election, and does not use ranked-choice voting. The top four candidates will serve on the board in 2022.
City Council election information is available online at tr.im/cce21. School Board election information is available online at tr.im/sbe21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.