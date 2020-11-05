Four Edina High School students received recognition from the Minnesota High School Press Association for their stories featured in the Zephyrus student news publication.
In addition to individual awards, the EHS yearbook Whigrean received the MHSPA Gold Medallion Award, the highest award given to a Minnesota high school publication.
During the Oct. 8 conference, recipients of individual awards included Dedeepya Guthikonda, first-place winner for a newspaper sports story and third place winner for a broadcast feature story; Ellen Mi, second-place winner for a newspaper feature story; Matthew Hovelsrud, third-place winner for a newspaper editorial/opinion piece; and Izzy Wagener, fifth-place winner for a newspaper news story.
The Minnesota High School Press Association recognizes publications and student work. The Gold Medallion Awards represent the best work published by Minnesota high school media.
