Edina High School’s debate and speech teams will host a City Council candidate forum with questions submitted by students next week.
The following candidates have so far agreed to participate: Carolyn Jackson, James Pierce, Ukasha Dakane, Rhonda Bland, and Janet Kitui, plus incumbent Mayor Jim Hovland. The forum will take place 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26.
To view the debate live, visit youtube.com/watch?v=-ooxjdcwrzE or facebook.com/edinadebate.
