Seven Edina High School students have been selected to the Minnesota All-State Math Team.

They include Mark Gherghetta, Keerthi Kaashyap, Stephen Kanti Mahanty, Garv Khurana, Adwin Shi, Bob Zhang and Henry Zheng.

Students are selected by demonstrating exceptional interest or ability in math through strong scores in the Minnesota State High School Mathematics League. As part of the team, these EHS students competed in the American Regions Mathematics League Competition in June against teams from around the country and world, according to a district press release.

Recommended for you

Load comments