The Minnesota State High School League and local schools partner every year to recognize students in two categories: the Triple ‘A’ Award and the ExCEL Award.
Edina High School students Peter Mans and Maggie Wagner won this year’s Triple ‘A’ Award while Andrew DeFor and Sami Hankinson won this year’s ExCEL Award, according to an Edina Public Schools news release.
The Triple ‘A’ program was produced to recognize one male and one female high school senior who excels in the athletics, arts and academics. To be eligible for the Triple ‘A’ Award, seniors must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, participate in a MSHSL-sponsored athletic program and one arts or activity program, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct. In March, League officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award recipients at a banquet.
The ExCEL Award, which is the acronym for Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership, is a recognition program for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in their school’s activities, are leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a commitment to community service. Each League-member school nominates one girl and one boy for this award. To be eligible, students must be a junior in high school, make “satisfactory” progress towards graduation, participate in a MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity, volunteer in the community, hold a leadership position at their school and meet other MSHSL requirements, according to the news release.
