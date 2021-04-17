Four EHS students – Ellie Karthus, Norah Kennedy, Anika Rasmussen and Ananth Veluvali – placed third in the state Academic WorldQuest competition. The top three teams will represent Minnesota in the national Academic WorldQuest competition, presented virtually by the World Affairs Councils of America in April.
Academic WorldQuest challenges students’ knowledge of current international politics, geography, global economics, history, and world cultures. In the game, four-person teams compete by answering multiple-choice questions divided into thematic categories.
The purpose of the competition is to prepare the next generation of leaders, scholars and decision-makers to thrive in a rapidly changing and interconnected world.
