Taylor Porthan, a ninth grader at Edina High School, will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders June 26-27. Porthan will represent Minnesota based on her skills in leadership, academic achievement, and her passion to join the field of medicine. Porthan’s nomination to the Congress was signed by Mario Capecchi. Capecchi is a Nobel Prize in Medicine winner and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
The Congress of Future Medical Leaders is an honors-only program for high school students who have a demonstrable GPA of 3.5 or above and want to become physicians or go into medical science. During the two-day session, delegates hear Nobel Laureates and recipients of the National Medal of Science talk about leading medical research. They will get to learn about advancements in the field of medicine and medical technology, hear from fellow students working in medical science, and be given advice about what to expect in medical school from Ivy League and top medical school deans.
The Congress is held by The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, which has the goal to identify and mentor students who desire to go into the STEM field as physicians, medical scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.