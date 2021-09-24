Ten Edina seniors have been named National Merit Semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. The program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in college studies.

The following students have been named: Youtai Cui, Grace Everts, Jack Herzer, Madeline Howard, Karen Lee, Peter Mans, Jack McIntyre, Adam Savageau, Ananth Veluvali and William Walkley.

