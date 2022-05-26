Phoebe Zamoff, a senior at Edina High School, has been awarded a scholarship by the Jefferson Scholars Foundation at the University of Virginia.
Zamoff, who will attend the university this fall, is one of 40 recipients of the scholarship, according to a district news release.
To be named a scholar, candidates must undergo a rigorous, highly competitive, multi-stage selection process. First, they are nominated by their high schools based on their excellence and potential in the areas of leadership, scholarship and citizenship, the news release said. Once nominated, students must go through at least one round of regional interviews. If selected, students are invited to participate in a final round of interviews. This year, nearly 2,200 students were nominated for the scholarship and 139 finalists were invited to take part in remote interviews conducted by alumni and faculty at the university.
During her time at Edina High School, Zamoff was the Student Council president and a member of choir. She founded the student-led club called S.A.F.E., which works to prevent sexual assault and support victims. She also founded a nonprofit called Shop For One More that helps to bring food to families in need, the news release said.
In addition to receiving the full cost of attending the university for four years, Jefferson Scholars also benefit from a number of enrichment programs sponsored by the foundation, including traveling, networking opportunities, outdoor challenge programming and a leadership speaker series.
