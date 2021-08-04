Edina Public Schools would like to welcome international students to high school classrooms this fall and is looking for families interested in hosting a student. The students would be enrolled at Edina High School for the entire school year.
Host families will be expected to provide room, board and a welcoming environment. Interested parties do not need to have students at Edina High School in order to be a host family.
For more information about being a host family or to find the form to show interest, go to trimurl.co/CtsH9J.
