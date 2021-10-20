Niche, an online ranking site, has reported Edina High School as the No. 1 Best College Prep High School in Minnesota in their recently released 2022 Best Schools report.

Niche rankings are based on graduation rates, AP enrollment, SAT/ACT scores, state test scores and the quality of colleges students consider. EHS received an A+ overall Niche grade, which incorporates Niche grades for academics, teachers, clubs and activities, health and safety, and diversity. EHS also received an A+ in academics and is rated the No. 3 Best Minnesota Public High School for STEM.

Niche researches and analyzes data, along with reviews from students, parents and residents to provide online rankings on K-12 schools, colleges, neighborhoods and workplaces. Some information reported by Niche, such as average ACT score, is based on information reported by individuals who offered their reviews to Niche, and not official data.

