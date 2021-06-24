Ananth Veluvali, a junior at Edina High School, took first place at the National Catholic Forensic League championship in extemporaneous speaking. Veluvali became the first Minnesota student to win the tournament in 10 years, and the first Edina student to win a national title as a junior. He was the unanimous choice of all five judges as the best of the six competitors in the final round.
“I’m impressed and gratified by Ananth’s performance at NCFL. He worked extremely hard before the tournament, and he was performing at the top of his game. A number of coaches reached out to me afterwards to compliment Ananth’s performance in semifinals and finals,” said Joe Schmitt, debate and speech coach at Edina High School.
The National Catholic Forensic League is a speech and debate league for public and parochial schools. Extemporaneous speaking is one of 10 events in the tournament. Students draw three topics on current events and choose one to address with 30 minutes to prepare. Students may not refer to any written notes during the speech and it must be delivered from memory, not exceeding seven minutes. Due to COVID-19, the event was held virtually.
