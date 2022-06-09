Edina High School has honored 18 juniors with Book Awards from 13 colleges, according to a district news release.
Book Awards are a collaboration with colleges and universities around the U.S. to recognize students. Nominated students have high academic achievement, a dedication to learning, leadership qualities, involvement in school, good character and a commitment to the community. The Edina High School Student Services team collaborated with administration to honor a select group of students, who are chosen by faculty for their accomplishments in and out of the classroom, the news release said.
Each Book Award is accompanied by a certificate and/or symbol of the award, such as a book written by an alumnus or representing an institutional priority. This is the 26th year the high school has honored standout students with Book Awards.
This year’s Book Awards recipients are Adaolisa Mba, Sabeehudeen Mirza, John Vaccaro, Owen Sanderson, Hanna Owens Pierre, Shamita Senthil Kumar, Natasha Zettler, Charlotte Nasiedlak, Maria Hadjiyanis, Reeya Anand, Joely Emerson, Anabelle Jakala, Jayden Kapoor, Owen Nielsen, Anamika Kansara, Emily Leung, Emma Rapallini and Robert Zhang.
For more information on the students and the awards they won, go to trimurl.co/Jm9NAF.
