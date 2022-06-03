A commencement ceremony celebrating Edina High School’s graduating class of 2022 will be held 7 p.m. June 7 at the University of Minnesota’s Mariucci Arena, 1901 4th St. S.E. in Minneapolis.

About 650 students will graduate this year – the exact number pending the Edina School Board’s acceptance of the list of graduates, according to a district spokesperson.

Speakers at the event will include Steve Sanger, an Edina High School science teacher, and two graduating seniors, Gavin Falk and Isadora Li.

Edina High School’s Concert Choir will perform “The Road Home” and “Edina Alma Mater.”

In addition to “Pomp and Circumstance,” the Edina Commencement Band will also perform “Fanfare Hayabusa” by Satoshi Yagisawa, the spokesperson said.

