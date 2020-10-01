Edina Public Schools has announced that 22 Edina High School students were selected as Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
These students place among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Although these students will not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, they are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
The following students have been named Commended Students: Patrick Bennett, Rory Conway, Sara Defor, Zachary Djanin, Emma Hudson, Sasha Lessin-Burris, Maria Linder, Ellen Mi, Abdikarim Mohamed, Edgar O’Brien, Eric Ouyang, Margaret Randall, Eric Seng, Cole Statz, Luke Swain, Evan Tessmer-Tuck, Benjamin Tietjen, Katherine Wetmore, Ellen Whalen, Jamie Yuan, Sophia Zak, and Bowen Zheng.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.