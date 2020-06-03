Edina High School's Black Student Union is collecting donations to be sent to Minneapolis in the wake of last week's unrest and destruction.
They're looking for items such as water, feminine hygiene products, medical supplies, face masks, hand sanitizer, soap, non-perishable food and baby supplies such as food, diapers and bibs. The items can be dropped off at Edina High School, 10917 Valley View Road, from noon to 4 p.m. June 3-4.
The collection drive is happening in socially distant fashion. Donors can leave the supplies in their trunk while someone grabs the items.
