Edina Public Schools has hired Daphne Edwards as the district’s next director of marketing and communications.
Edwards brings to the district experience in corporate marketing communications and brand management, a district news release said. Over a nine-year period, she held a number of leadership positions with GE, such as marketing operations manager, corporate identity manager and marketing communications manager.
Currently, she serves in the communications department at Eden Prairie Schools, leading the district’s Welcome Center, a role she has held for the past three years. During that time, she created an enrollment marketing campaign which included transforming the enrollment experience from a simple registration to the start of lasting relationships, the news release said.
Edwards has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Howard University, Washington D.C. She is Six Sigma Green Belt-certified and is a qualified administrator of the Intercultural Development Inventory. Edwards has been an active parent volunteer on her district’s World’s Best Workforce Team and the Strategic Planning Team.
Edwards will join the district on July 1, following the retirement of Mary Woitte, the district’s current director of communications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.