After being closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Edinborough Park PlayPark is back open. Reservations for a two-hour time slot can be made online at edinamn.maxgalaxy.net.
The PlayPark, located at 7700 York Ave. S., is now open 9:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Reservations can be made for a two-hour time slot up until 8 p.m. the night before a morning session and until 2 p.m. the day of an afternoon session. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Members and chaperones age 18 and up get in free but a reservation is still required.
Frequently named the best indoor play area in the Twin Cities, the PlayPark features three separate play areas ideal for children ages 1-12. Adventure Peak, Little Peak and the Great Hall provide opportunities to climb, crawl, slide, ride and play.
Please note the following guidelines before visiting:
• Enhanced sanitation procedures are in place.
• In accordance with state guidelines, capacity has been reduced.
• Children must be accompanied by an adult.
• Only one person at a time is allowed in bounce houses.
• Food is not permitted; capped beverages are allowed.
• Socks must be worn at all times.
• Maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing while in the building.
• Wear a mask when entering and exiting the building and at all other times including playing. This includes children ages 5 and older.
• Use hand sanitizer stations regularly.
• Stay home if sick.
Session fees are $8 per person for ages 1-17. Refunds will not be issued for cancellations or no-shows. Birthday party reservations remain suspended. For more information and details on pool and track hours, visit edinboroughpark.com. To learn about the city’s response to COVID-19, regularly check the its website at edinamn.gov/coronavirus, sign up for City Extra email updates at edinamn.gov/cityextra or text EDINA to 57838 for text updates.
