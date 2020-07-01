After being closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Edinborough Park’s pool and track, 7700 York Ave S., was reopened to members and association partners June 23. The facility will remain closed to the general public until further notice.
Recent executive orders issued by Gov. Tim Walz and guidelines established by the Minnesota Department of Health allow the city to reopen the facility to these groups.
Reservations must be made for swimming by calling 952-833-9540 between 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday. Swimming hours vary and can be viewed at EdinboroughPark.com. General swimming admission remains suspended.
The track will be first-come, first-served and will be open the following hours:
Monday-Friday (6-7 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-8 p.m.)
Saturday (11:30 a.m.- to 2:30 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.)
Sunday (9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.)
Until further notice, the Adventure Peak will remain closed and birthday party reservations remain suspended.
Until further notice, policies for Edinborough Park include the following regulations:
• Maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing while in the building.
• Members will have their own designated entrance and exit.
• Members will be allowed in the building five minutes before their reserved swim session.
• Follow the one-way walking and directional signage.
• Wear a mask and use hand sanitizer stations when entering the building.
• Only the on-deck shower will be available.
• Members are responsible for disinfecting exercise equipment prior to and after use.
• Locker rooms will not be available for use; arrive swim- and work-out ready.
• Stay home if sick and follow respiratory etiquette.
To comply with public health guidance, staff will be wearing gloves and facial masks and encourage patrons to wear masks and use hand sanitizer stations when entering the building.
For more information and details on pool and track hours, visit EdinboroughPark.com. To learn about the city’s response to COVID-19, regularly check the city’s website at EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus, sign up for City Extra email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text EDINA to 57838 for text updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.