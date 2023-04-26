Valley View Middle School went into lockdown this morning after an attempted carjacking in the neighborhood.
“The victim was able to drive away unharmed and the suspects fled on foot. Valley View Middle School was placed on lockdown, due to the proximity of the incident, while Edina Police located the suspects,” said a statement from Lauiren Siebenaler, Senior Communications Coordinator for the city of Edina.
Police responded to the carjacking attempt, near the intersection of 70th Street and Antrim Road, at 9:59 a.m. Five suspects were taken into custody at 10:04 a.m. “There is no threat to the public at this time,” the city’s statement said.
Edina Police issued the lockdown out of an “abundance of caution,” according to a statement from the school district.
“There was never a direct threat to VVMS,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, district administration put the adjacent Edina High School under a “stay-put order,” which, along with the lockdown at Valley View, has been lifted, according to the statement. All students and staff at the campus are safe, the statement added.
In a "stay-put order," activities go on as normal within the school but no one goes outside; in a lockdown, everyone must stay in their classrooms, Edina Schools spokesperson Daphne Edwards explained.
Edina Police initially told South View Middle School to go into lockdown in error. That lockdown has been lifted and normal activities have resumed. “There was never a threat at South View,” the district’s statement said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.