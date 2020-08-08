South View Middle School is pleased to announce the hiring of Tricia Pettis and Kaela Loo as dean of students. The two will share the dean position and also an instructional coach position, a role they have each served in during the past three years.
Pettis is in her 20th year in education and has been at South View for the past 15 years. She previously taught language arts for grades eight and nine, and 21st century literacy, before becoming an instructional coach. She taught at Chaska Middle School West for five years prior to joining Edina Schools.
Loo is in her 18th year in education and on the teaching staff at South View. She has been a teacher of grade nine language arts, and grade eight 21st century literacy, before becoming an instructional coach.
