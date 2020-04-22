Applications for the city of Edina's new forgivable loans to small businesses will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. April 27.
“In recent weeks, Edina businesses have made radical changes to their business models to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This includes full and partial closures, which is causing unprecedented hardship to both employers and employees,” said Bill Neuendorf, Edina’s Economic Development Manager. “While larger programs have been created by the Small Business Administration and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Edina Housing & Redevelopment Authority is providing funding for a local program to assist smaller businesses that may not be readily served by the SBA and DEED.”
The new Small Business Emergency Assistance Program will provide forgivable loans up to $10,000 to small businesses in Edina that are adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The loans are meant to support operational expenses and will be forgiven if the business remains open for at least two years. Other restrictions apply.
To qualify for a loan, a small business must:
• Be located within a commercial or industrial zoning district in Edina
• Have a physical brick-and-mortar location and be reliant on face-to-face customer traffic
• Have at least two full-time employees and no more than 25 full-time employees at the Edina location
• Have a maximum annual revenue of $1 million
• Funding for the loans is limited. Applications will be ranked based on the level of average foot traffic, the number of employees, length of the lease, tenure of business, business plan to recover, application to other programs, the extent of business disruption and residency of business owners.
To apply, complete the application online at EdinaMN.gov/EmergencyLoans. The loans should be awarded by early May.
For more information, visit EdinaMN.gov or contact Neuendorf at 952-826-0407 or bneuendorf@EdinaMN.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.