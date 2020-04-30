The city of Edina is anticipating echoes of the Great Recession as it prepares for the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
To guard against an expected revenue drop, the Edina City Council on April 21 unanimously approved the transfer of $4.25 million to the new Budget Stabilization Fund, which is designed to cover potential shortfalls this year while addressing further financial stressors that could manifest in 2021.
“The council took a big step tonight in creating the Budget Stabilization Fund,” City Manager Scott Neal said.
The pool of money will be funded by budget surpluses from 2016, 2017 and 2019, a building maintenance fund and parks projects. Further cost-saving measures that don’t require council approval – such as reduced budgets for overtime and travel and training, and the elimination of some seasonal parks maintenance positions – will bring the stabilization fund to $5 million, which is the anticipated impact on the city’s coffers.
As part of the financial implications of the pandemic, Neal envisions a scenario in which “I see property tax rates being frozen and the development economy really slowing down, which is similar to what we saw in the Great Recession.”
Property owners can expect a discordant relationship between the taxes they owe and the economic conditions, Neal warned. Taxes payable in 2020 are based on the estimated market value of properties as of Jan. 2, 2019, “which is based on the relatively strong economy of 2018,” he explained.
“Property taxes based on that 2019 estimated market value are going to feel a little out of sync for property taxpayers now because of the current economic weakness, and that’s one of the issues we’re going to have to address because it’s more than just a perception; they’re going to feel it.”
That delay, Neal noted, was demonstrated during the Great Recession, which officially lasted from December 2007 to June 2009, although the recession’s impact on property values – and thus taxes owed – didn’t show up until 2009 and 2010.
“If the economy and real estate markets begin to recover in 2021, we really won’t see the evidence in terms of our property taxes payable until 2023 at the earliest,” Neal said.
He noted that prior to the Great Recession, the value of the average Edina home peaked at $440,000 before declining for five straight years starting in 2009. The average value bottomed out at $396,000 before reaching the previous high in 2016 and continuing the re-ascent to reach $548,000 this year.
“And, I think that’s the kind of phenomenon we need to think about as we’re planing our budgets into the future,” Neal said.
He anticipates pressure to reduce property tax levies, which is where the Budget Stabilization Fund is supposed to help.
“The first opportunity to reduce property tax levies is 2021, and the first action you’ll have to be able to do that is September, when we set our preliminary levy,” Neal said. “This is why we think we must moderate our property tax burden by reducing property tax levies and replacing it with other sources, such as revenue from our budget stabilization fund.”
The city is already hearing cries for cuts to shore up the budget. “I know that you are hearing from people in the community that would like the city to shut down or divert city resources (meant for) charitable or philanthropic organizations,” Neal said. But those types of needs “get more robust during economic downturns,” he explained.
Addressing the economic ramifications of the pandemic requires a balancing act regarding “what’s appropriate to move forward with respect to a particular project, and what could we wait to do another day, or wait to see if we should do at all,” Mayor Jim Hovland said.
“Edina’s got a lot of resources that are going to help us emerge from this pandemic successfully,” Neal stressed.
Considering the delayed economic effect on the city, one of those resources is time. “We want to use that time to do it right and do it in a manner that’s effective and respectful to all concerned,” Neal said.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.