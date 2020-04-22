The city of Edina's new organics recycling program originally set to launch this spring will now begin sometime in June with carts coming to homes throughout Edina early that month.

In an effort to meet Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Hennepin County waste reduction goals, in 2019 the City Council directed staff to implement a organics recycling program. A study by Hennepin County found that at least 25% of trash is made up of organic materials – the largest category within trash that could be diverted from landfills.

The city’s new program will allow residents to participate in sustainability efforts by directing food scraps from their kitchens to their organics bins, instead of the trash. Carts were scheduled to be delivered this month, with collection to begin in May. However, due to COVID-19, many compost sites around the state have temporarily closed.

“I am disappointed that we have to delay,” said Recycling Coordinator Twila Singh. “We worked diligently to keep this program on track, but nothing would have prepared us for this. For now, I will continue our work toward our city sustainability goals and ensuring our programs are resilient in the future.”

The program fee will show up on quarterly utility bills beginning in July.

For more information about the program, visit EdinaMN.gov/Organics or contact Singh at 952-826-1657 or tsingh@EdinaMN.gov.

